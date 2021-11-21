Vanguard Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) by 10.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,442,617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 224,658 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Otonomy were worth $5,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Otonomy by 18.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 416,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 66,136 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Otonomy in the first quarter worth about $514,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Otonomy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Otonomy by 25.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 47,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Otonomy in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. 70.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Otonomy alerts:

Shares of Otonomy stock opened at $2.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 1.79. Otonomy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.14 and a 12-month high of $6.98. The company has a current ratio of 9.17, a quick ratio of 11.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19). Otonomy had a negative net margin of 20,278.95% and a negative return on equity of 72.42%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Otonomy, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Otonomy in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Otonomy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

Otonomy Company Profile

Otonomy, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of therapeutics for neurotology. The firm’s product pipeline includes OTIVIDEX (dexamethasone) Meniere’s disease, OTIPRIO (ciprofloxacin otic suspension) acute otitis media with tubes (AOMT), OTO-313 (gacyclidine) tinnitus, OTO-413 (BDNF) hidden hearing Loss, OTO-510 (otoprotectant) prevent CIHL, OTO-6XX (hair cell regeneration) severe hearing loss.

Featured Story: How a Put Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Otonomy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otonomy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.