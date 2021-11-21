Vanguard Group Inc. Has $5.73 Million Holdings in Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) by 26.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 165,214 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,969 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.36% of Zymeworks worth $5,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cutler Group LP lifted its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 24.6% during the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 4,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Zymeworks in the first quarter valued at $316,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zymeworks in the first quarter valued at $531,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zymeworks by 249.8% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 19,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 13,980 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in Zymeworks by 10.4% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 24,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 2,281 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ZYME opened at $19.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.26 and a 200-day moving average of $30.82. The company has a market cap of $922.23 million, a PE ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 0.87. Zymeworks Inc. has a one year low of $18.25 and a one year high of $59.03.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.08). Zymeworks had a negative return on equity of 60.71% and a negative net margin of 936.34%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zymeworks Inc. will post -4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ZYME. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Zymeworks in a report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zymeworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Zymeworks in a report on Monday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Zymeworks in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Zymeworks in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zymeworks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.22.

About Zymeworks

Zymeworks, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of biotherapeutics. Its product, ZW25 and ZW49 are a bispecific antibody that cans two non-overlapping epitopes. The company was founded by Anthony Fejes, J. Haig deB Farris, Nick Bedford, Ali Tehrani and Andrew S.

