Vanguard Group Inc. Has $5.29 Million Holdings in Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,091 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 2.84% of Plumas Bancorp worth $5,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PLBC. rhino investment partners Inc raised its stake in Plumas Bancorp by 38.9% during the second quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 61,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,977,000 after acquiring an additional 17,295 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plumas Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 30.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after buying an additional 10,539 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 2,385 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 2.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 41,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the period. 25.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Plumas Bancorp news, CFO Richard L. Belstock sold 957 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.46, for a total transaction of $35,849.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Heidi S. Gansert purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.50 per share, for a total transaction of $36,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 1,573 shares of company stock worth $58,918 over the last quarter. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Plumas Bancorp stock opened at $35.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.97 and a 200-day moving average of $31.87. Plumas Bancorp has a 1 year low of $22.41 and a 1 year high of $39.88. The company has a market capitalization of $206.36 million, a P/E ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Plumas Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 15.38%.

Plumas Bancorp Profile

Plumas Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and service. It offers a wide range of deposit products for the retail and commercial banking markets such as checking, interest-bearing and premium interest-bearing checking, business sweep, public funds sweep, savings, time deposit and retirement accounts, remote deposit, telephone and mobile banking, mobile deposit, and internet banking with bill-pay options.

