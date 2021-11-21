Vanguard Group Inc. Has $5.23 Million Stock Holdings in Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM) by 95.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 302,092 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147,863 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Immunome were worth $5,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Immunome in the second quarter worth $173,000. Wealth Architects LLC bought a new stake in shares of Immunome during the second quarter worth $194,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Immunome during the second quarter worth $374,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Immunome by 75.9% during the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 25,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 11,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Immunome by 7.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 27,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.86% of the company’s stock.

Immunome stock opened at $17.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $208.12 million and a P/E ratio of -9.15. Immunome, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.27 and a 1-year high of $63.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.22.

Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.14). As a group, analysts predict that Immunome, Inc. will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IMNM shares. Chardan Capital increased their price objective on shares of Immunome from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Immunome in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Immunome from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

In other news, Director Michael Rapp acquired 25,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.96 per share, with a total value of $518,201.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 799,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,965,325.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Immunome, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody therapeutics for oncology and infectious disease. The company's lead oncology program includes IMM-ONC-01, which targets IL-38 tumor-derived immune checkpoint capable of promoting evasion of the immune system. It also develops IMM-BCP-01, an antibody cocktail product candidate for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infections and COVID-19.

