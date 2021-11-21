Vanguard Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Battalion Oil Co. (NYSE:BATL)

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its stake in Battalion Oil Co. (NYSE:BATL) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 400,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,177 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 2.46% of Battalion Oil worth $5,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Battalion Oil by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Battalion Oil by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 134,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Battalion Oil in the 1st quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Battalion Oil in the 1st quarter valued at about $504,000. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Daniel P. Rohling purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.50 per share, with a total value of $34,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Grant R. Evans purchased 6,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.99 per share, for a total transaction of $49,545.99. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 9,551 shares in the company, valued at $76,312.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 17,751 shares of company stock worth $143,072 in the last ninety days. 41.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Battalion Oil stock opened at $12.35 on Friday. Battalion Oil Co. has a 52-week low of $6.50 and a 52-week high of $14.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.98 million, a P/E ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Battalion Oil (NYSE:BATL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.52. Battalion Oil had a negative net margin of 48.51% and a positive return on equity of 10.66%.

About Battalion Oil

Battalion Oil Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, production, exploration, and development of onshore oil and natural gas assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company held interests in 41,676 net acres in the Delaware Basin located in the counties of Pecos, Reeves, Ward, and Winkler, Texas.

