Vanguard Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 417,848 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,204 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.38% of Golar LNG worth $5,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Golar LNG in the second quarter worth approximately $93,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Golar LNG during the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 783.1% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,884 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 11,425 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 303.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,564 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 13,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 107.1% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 32,103 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 16,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Golar LNG from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.90.

Shares of GLNG opened at $12.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Golar LNG Limited has a one year low of $8.42 and a one year high of $15.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.86 and a 200 day moving average of $12.27.

About Golar LNG

Golar LNG Ltd. owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers, floating storage, and regasification unit. It operates through the following segments: Vessel Operations, FLNG, and Power. The Vessel Operations segment operates and charter out vessels on fixed terms to customers. The FLNG segment provides integrated upstream and midstream solution for the development of gas reserves to LNG.

