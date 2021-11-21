Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 224,658 Shares of Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) by 10.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,442,617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 224,658 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Otonomy were worth $5,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Otonomy by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,209,517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after acquiring an additional 35,491 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Otonomy by 18.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 416,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after buying an additional 66,136 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Otonomy in the 1st quarter worth about $514,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Otonomy by 176.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 81,771 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 52,144 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Otonomy by 25.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 47,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OTIC opened at $2.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $120.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 9.17 and a quick ratio of 11.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.95. Otonomy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.14 and a 1 year high of $6.98.

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19). Otonomy had a negative return on equity of 72.42% and a negative net margin of 20,278.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. Research analysts expect that Otonomy, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

OTIC has been the topic of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Otonomy in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Otonomy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

Otonomy, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of therapeutics for neurotology. The firm’s product pipeline includes OTIVIDEX (dexamethasone) Meniere’s disease, OTIPRIO (ciprofloxacin otic suspension) acute otitis media with tubes (AOMT), OTO-313 (gacyclidine) tinnitus, OTO-413 (BDNF) hidden hearing Loss, OTO-510 (otoprotectant) prevent CIHL, OTO-6XX (hair cell regeneration) severe hearing loss.

