Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 1,600,313 Shares of Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTT)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTT) by 289.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,152,492 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600,313 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 4.10% of Ocean Power Technologies worth $5,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OPTT. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Ocean Power Technologies by 9,524,009.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,047,652 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,641 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ocean Power Technologies by 31.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 254,204 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 60,552 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ocean Power Technologies in the first quarter worth about $134,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ocean Power Technologies in the first quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Ocean Power Technologies in the second quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.21% of the company’s stock.

Ocean Power Technologies stock opened at $1.86 on Friday. Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.76 and a 52 week high of $7.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.57 million, a PE ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.20.

Ocean Power Technologies (NASDAQ:OPTT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 13th. The energy company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ocean Power Technologies had a negative net margin of 1,105.05% and a negative return on equity of 23.12%. The firm had revenue of $0.27 million for the quarter.

Ocean Power Technologies Profile

Ocean Power Technologies, Inc engages in commercializing proprietary systems that generate electricity predominantly by harnessing the renewable energy of ocean waves. It offers the PB3 PowerBuoy which generates electricity by harnessing the renewable energy of ocean waves. The company operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe; and Asia and Australia.

