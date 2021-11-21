Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 3.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,070,830 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,197 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 0.7% of Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $155,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,110.7% in the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,983,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,157,000 after buying an additional 22,542,402 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 90,324,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,653,523,000 after buying an additional 8,321,334 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 81,099,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,982,773,000 after purchasing an additional 6,954,095 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 46.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,618,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,239,000 after purchasing an additional 5,942,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yale University raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13,254.5% during the second quarter. Yale University now owns 4,406,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,252,000 after purchasing an additional 4,373,986 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of VEA stock traded down $0.40 on Friday, reaching $51.99. 9,985,175 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,263,737. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.97. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $44.85 and a 1-year high of $53.49.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.