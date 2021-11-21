Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Position Increased by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) by 11.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,910,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 196,560 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Vale were worth $43,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Vale by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 194,710,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,441,305,000 after purchasing an additional 27,577,497 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vale by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 77,537,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,768,628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437,076 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vale by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,048,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,666,227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,079,763 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vale by 19.1% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 43,804,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $998,945,000 after buying an additional 7,017,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Vale by 91.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,288,559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $439,971,000 after buying an additional 9,194,635 shares during the last quarter. 24.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vale alerts:

VALE opened at $11.45 on Friday. Vale S.A. has a 1-year low of $11.16 and a 1-year high of $23.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.92 and a 200-day moving average of $18.66.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.36). Vale had a net margin of 31.28% and a return on equity of 69.55%. Equities analysts predict that Vale S.A. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a $0.684 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 16.36%. This is a boost from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.49%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VALE shares. Bank of America downgraded Vale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Vale from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $12.50 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. BNP Paribas upgraded Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.80 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. UBS Group downgraded Vale from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.70.

Vale Company Profile

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VALE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE).

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.