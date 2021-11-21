UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $612.95 Million

Brokerages forecast that UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) will post $612.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for UWM’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $606.20 million to $619.70 million. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that UWM will report full-year sales of $2.86 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.85 billion to $2.88 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.81 billion to $3.03 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for UWM.

Get UWM alerts:

UWM (NYSE:UWMC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.06.

UWMC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UWM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of UWM from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of UWM in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UWM has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.32.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in UWM by 103.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,794,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,411,000 after buying an additional 3,450,072 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in UWM in the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Prana Capital Management LP purchased a new position in UWM in the first quarter valued at about $4,071,000. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in UWM in the second quarter valued at about $407,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in UWM by 25.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 614,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,189,000 after buying an additional 123,578 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UWMC traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.44. The stock had a trading volume of 24,933,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,658,260. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.70. UWM has a twelve month low of $5.41 and a twelve month high of $14.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.21%.

UWM Company Profile

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

Read More: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on UWM (UWMC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for UWM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UWM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.