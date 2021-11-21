Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 229,700 shares, a decrease of 18.5% from the October 14th total of 282,000 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 220,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UONEK. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Urban One in the third quarter worth $94,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Urban One in the second quarter worth $74,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Urban One in the third quarter worth $149,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Urban One in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Urban One in the third quarter valued at $223,000. 17.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UONEK stock opened at $3.83 on Friday. Urban One has a one year low of $1.09 and a one year high of $7.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 3.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.10.

Urban One (NASDAQ:UONEK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. Urban One had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 26.74%. The firm had revenue of $111.46 million during the quarter.

About Urban One

Urban One, Inc is a multi-media company, which engages in the radio broadcasting operation that targets African-American and urban listeners. It operates through the following segments: Radio Broadcasting, Reach Media, Digital, and Cable Television. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes all the broadcasting related operations.

