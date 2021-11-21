Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) by 37.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 59,910 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.73% of Universal Health Realty Income Trust worth $6,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,197,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,275,000 after acquiring an additional 52,452 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 2.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 683,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,085,000 after acquiring an additional 15,523 shares during the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C raised its holdings in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 1.3% in the second quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 370,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,777,000 after buying an additional 4,758 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 3.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 257,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,836,000 after buying an additional 8,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 0.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 191,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,800,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. 65.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UHT opened at $58.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $802.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.49 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.02. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a one year low of $55.01 and a one year high of $75.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th. Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 170.73%.

In other Universal Health Realty Income Trust news, Director Michael Allan Domb bought 3,000 shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.15 per share, for a total transaction of $168,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $381,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Universal Health Realty Income Trust

Universal Health Realty Income Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in investing and leasing healthcare and human service facilities through direct ownership or joint ventures. The firm focuses on investing in acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute facilities, medical office buildings, free-standing emergency departments, and childcare centers.

