United States Antimony (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

United States Antimony Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.77. United States Antimony shares last traded at $0.73, with a volume of 1,184,101 shares.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded United States Antimony from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $77.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.25 and a beta of 0.79.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAMY. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in United States Antimony during the first quarter worth $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in United States Antimony by 99.9% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 25,300 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in United States Antimony in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in United States Antimony in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in United States Antimony in the third quarter valued at about $95,000. 8.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United States Antimony Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY)

United States Antimony Corp. engages in the exploration, production and sale of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: United States Antimony Operations, Mexican Antimony Operations and United States Zeolite Operations. The company was founded by John C. Lawrence in 1969 and is headquartered Thompson Falls, MT.

