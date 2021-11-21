Unilever (NYSE:UL) Sees Large Volume Increase

Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 49,125 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,929,469 shares.The stock last traded at $51.95 and had previously closed at $51.32.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Unilever from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Unilever has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $61.51.

Get Unilever alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.74.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a $0.4975 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its position in Unilever by 134.3% during the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in Unilever during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. 8.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Unilever (NYSE:UL)

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

Further Reading: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.