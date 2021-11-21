UniLayer Price Reaches $0.62 on Major Exchanges (LAYER)

UniLayer (CURRENCY:LAYER) traded down 5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 21st. One UniLayer coin can now be bought for about $0.62 or 0.00001036 BTC on exchanges. UniLayer has a market cap of $15.47 million and approximately $4.87 million worth of UniLayer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, UniLayer has traded down 13.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get UniLayer alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 37.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001319 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.48 or 0.00047865 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001679 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002742 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.79 or 0.00226535 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.36 or 0.00087999 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00011960 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About UniLayer

UniLayer is a coin. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2020. UniLayer’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,090,721 coins. UniLayer’s official Twitter account is @unilayer_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . UniLayer’s official website is unilayer.app

According to CryptoCompare, “UniLayer is a decentralised trading platform built on top of Uniswap that enables key features for professional-level trading with its LAYER utility token, focusing on automated swaps and liquidity management, flash staking, charts and analytics, live order books, and a lot more. The value of LAYER is dependent on the value of ERC20 tokens being staked against. If a low performing ERC20 token decreases in price over time, then the value of LAYER will in turn decrease. LAYER is minted based on a reward percentage of the ERC20 token value initially – a decrease in this initial valuation will have a negative effect on the overall LAYER value. “

UniLayer Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniLayer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UniLayer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UniLayer using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UniLayer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UniLayer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.