UniCredit S.p.A. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.01 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:UNCFF)

UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of UniCredit in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Creelan-Sandf now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $2.01 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.86.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut UniCredit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.30.

OTCMKTS:UNCFF opened at $13.34 on Friday. UniCredit has a 52 week low of $8.65 and a 52 week high of $14.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.59.

About UniCredit

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, hedging, and treasury solutions.

