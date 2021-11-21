UGI (NYSE:UGI) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

UGI (NYSE:UGI) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.05-3.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.24. UGI also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.050-$3.250 EPS.

Shares of UGI stock traded down $0.21 on Friday, reaching $43.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,740,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 922,880. The firm has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.45. UGI has a 1 year low of $33.86 and a 1 year high of $48.55.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The utilities provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.07). UGI had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. UGI’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that UGI will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.345 per share. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. UGI’s payout ratio is currently 30.53%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on UGI in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an equal weight rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.50.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in UGI stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 89.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 595,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 281,166 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.28% of UGI worth $27,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane; UGI International; Midstream and Marketing; and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

