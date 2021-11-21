UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “UFP TECH., INC. designs and manufactures a range of high-performance cushion packaging and specialty foam and plastic prods. for the industrial and consumer markets. UFP also designs precision moulded fibre packaging prods. made from recycled paper. “

Separately, Taglich Brothers reissued a buy rating on shares of UFP Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of UFPT stock opened at $69.45 on Wednesday. UFP Technologies has a 1-year low of $43.14 and a 1-year high of $71.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.70 and its 200 day moving average is $60.97. The company has a market cap of $523.03 million, a P/E ratio of 31.28 and a beta of 0.99.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.09). UFP Technologies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The company had revenue of $50.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that UFP Technologies will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UFPT. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in UFP Technologies by 61.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 202,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,555,000 after acquiring an additional 76,557 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 13.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 254.3% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 5,635 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 17.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 2.0% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 134,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,707,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UFP Technologies Company Profile

UFP Technologies, Inc engages in designing and custom manufacturing of components, subassemblies, products and packaging utilizing specialized foams, films, and plastics primarily for the medical market. The firm manufactures its products by converting raw materials using laminating, molding, radio frequency and impulse welding and fabricating manufacturing techniques. �It’s single-use and single-patient devices and components are used in a wide range of medical devices, disposable wound care products, infection prevention, minimally invasive surgery, wearables, orthopedic soft goods, and orthopedic implant packaging.

