UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Colliers Securities

Equities research analysts at Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Colliers Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 16.63% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Taglich Brothers reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UFP Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut UFP Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of UFPT stock opened at $69.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $523.03 million, a PE ratio of 31.28 and a beta of 0.99. UFP Technologies has a 1-year low of $43.14 and a 1-year high of $71.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.70 and a 200 day moving average of $60.97.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.09). UFP Technologies had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $50.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.50 million. Research analysts anticipate that UFP Technologies will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in UFP Technologies by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 202,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,555,000 after buying an additional 76,557 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in UFP Technologies by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 195,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,208,000 after buying an additional 60,566 shares in the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC bought a new position in UFP Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,412,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in UFP Technologies by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 536,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,831,000 after buying an additional 57,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in UFP Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,203,000. Institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

UFP Technologies Company Profile

UFP Technologies, Inc engages in designing and custom manufacturing of components, subassemblies, products and packaging utilizing specialized foams, films, and plastics primarily for the medical market. The firm manufactures its products by converting raw materials using laminating, molding, radio frequency and impulse welding and fabricating manufacturing techniques. �It’s single-use and single-patient devices and components are used in a wide range of medical devices, disposable wound care products, infection prevention, minimally invasive surgery, wearables, orthopedic soft goods, and orthopedic implant packaging.

