UBS Group Boosts BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Price Target to $81.00

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at UBS Group from $70.00 to $81.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.36% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BJ. DA Davidson raised their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Loop Capital increased their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $59.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.36.

BJ’s Wholesale Club stock opened at $69.61 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.92. The stock has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.47. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 12-month low of $36.07 and a 12-month high of $74.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 121.98% and a net margin of 2.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $40,071.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP William C. Werner sold 36,132 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total transaction of $1,998,099.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 116,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,419,113.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,014 shares of company stock valued at $2,656,729 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 49.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 13.9% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 52,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,883,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 9.5% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse club. Its products categories include grocery; household and pet; television and electronics; furniture; computer and tablets; patio and outdoor living; lawn and garden; baby and kids; toys; home; health and beauty; appliances; and jewelry.

