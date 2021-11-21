UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 747 Shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its position in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 747 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Stride were worth $1,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LRN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Stride by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,688,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,524,000 after acquiring an additional 31,967 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Stride by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,514,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,189,000 after purchasing an additional 640,406 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Stride by 39.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,431,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,990,000 after buying an additional 407,717 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Stride by 0.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 786,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,257,000 after buying an additional 6,862 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Stride by 3.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 721,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,195,000 after buying an additional 25,002 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Stride alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LRN shares. Citigroup began coverage on Stride in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE:LRN opened at $37.10 on Friday. Stride, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.39 and a 12-month high of $38.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.22 and a 200-day moving average of $32.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 29.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.50.

Stride (NYSE:LRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Stride had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm had revenue of $400.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Stride, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Stride Company Profile

Stride, Inc is a technology-based educational company, which offers proprietary and third party curriculum, software systems and educational services. It also offers online curriculum and career services to middle and high school students, under the Destinations Career Academy brand name. The company was founded by Ronald J.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN).

Receive News & Ratings for Stride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.