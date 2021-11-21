UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 5,131 Shares of Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its holdings in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,131 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Perdoceo Education worth $1,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 7.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Perdoceo Education by 2.8% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 48,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Perdoceo Education by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 496,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Perdoceo Education by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 40,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares during the last quarter. 87.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PRDO shares. TheStreet cut shares of Perdoceo Education from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Perdoceo Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Perdoceo Education in a report on Thursday, September 16th.

NASDAQ:PRDO opened at $10.54 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.70 and a 200-day moving average of $11.45. Perdoceo Education Co. has a 52 week low of $10.22 and a 52 week high of $14.05. The company has a market capitalization of $738.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.18.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $174.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.99 million. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 20.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP John Robert Kline sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.43, for a total value of $312,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Perdoceo Education

Perdoceo Education Corp. engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU) and American InterContinental University (AIU). The CTU segment offers academic programs in the disciplines of business studies, nursing, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, cybersecurity and healthcare management.

