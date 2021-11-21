UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Holdings in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) by 19.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,748 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,934 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in CNA Financial were worth $1,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CNA. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 30.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,687,698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $76,773,000 after buying an additional 398,384 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 1,217.8% in the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 181,816 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,271,000 after buying an additional 168,019 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 324.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 202,962 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,058,000 after buying an additional 155,150 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 52.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 300,072 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,393,000 after buying an additional 103,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in CNA Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $3,410,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

In other CNA Financial news, EVP Elizabeth Ann Aguinaga sold 10,886 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total transaction of $504,674.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd.

Shares of CNA stock opened at $43.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. CNA Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $34.27 and a 12-month high of $49.08.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.27. CNA Financial had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 11.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that CNA Financial Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. CNA Financial’s payout ratio is currently 31.34%.

CNA Financial Profile

CNA Financial Corp. operates as an insurance holding company. Its products primarily include commercial property and casualty coverages, including surety. The company’s services include risk management, information services and warranty and claims administration. The firm operates through Property & Casualty Operations and Outside Property & Casualty Operations.

