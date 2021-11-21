UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Grows Stake in The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,846 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,366 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.11% of The Shyft Group worth $1,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHYF. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Shyft Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 19.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in The Shyft Group by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHYF opened at $51.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.41, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.53. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a one year low of $24.19 and a one year high of $54.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.25 and a 200 day moving average of $40.37.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. The Shyft Group had a return on equity of 26.54% and a net margin of 6.33%. The business had revenue of $272.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Shyft Group, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.45%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on The Shyft Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Shyft Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of The Shyft Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

In other The Shyft Group news, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.19, for a total value of $632,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,974,000. 2.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About The Shyft Group

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets. It operates through the Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles segments. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

