UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys Shares of 52,257 QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 52,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,529,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 116.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of QuantumScape during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in QuantumScape in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in QuantumScape in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in QuantumScape by 196.4% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE QS opened at $34.66 on Friday. QuantumScape Co. has a 12 month low of $19.12 and a 12 month high of $132.73. The company has a current ratio of 42.78, a quick ratio of 42.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.27 and a 200-day moving average of $25.87. The company has a market cap of $14.64 billion, a PE ratio of -12.12 and a beta of 10.93.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.03). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.57) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on QS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of QuantumScape from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of QuantumScape in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.57.

In other news, CTO Timothy Holme sold 304,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $6,460,871.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Justin E. Mirro sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total value of $443,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 845,255 shares of company stock worth $19,273,631.

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

