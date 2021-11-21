UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys New Stake in Kuke Music Holding Limited (NYSE:KUKE)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kuke Music Holding Limited (NYSE:KUKE) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 274,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,467,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KUKE. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kuke Music in the first quarter valued at $158,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Kuke Music during the 2nd quarter worth about $284,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Kuke Music in the 1st quarter valued at about $600,000. 1.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kuke Music stock opened at $4.40 on Friday. Kuke Music Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $15.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.69.

Kuke Music Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides classical music licensing, subscription, and education services in China. It operates through two segments, Subscription, Licensing and Smart Education Business; and Music Events Business. The Subscription, Licensing and Smart Education Business segment distributes commercial copyrights and offers music education solutions.

