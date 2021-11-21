UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires Shares of 177,022 Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 177,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,421,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.09% of Ocugen as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCGN. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Ocugen by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 359,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after acquiring an additional 53,084 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Ocugen during the first quarter worth $144,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Ocugen by 2,800.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 326,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after buying an additional 315,310 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Ocugen in the 1st quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Ocugen during the 1st quarter worth $84,000. 28.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ocugen news, CEO Shankar Musunuri sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.80, for a total value of $1,225,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Junge Zhang sold 150,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.32, for a total transaction of $2,603,196.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 921,759 shares of company stock valued at $9,985,432 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

OCGN has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Ocugen in a report on Monday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Ocugen in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Ocugen in a report on Monday, November 8th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Ocugen in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ocugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.17.

Ocugen stock opened at $7.72 on Friday. Ocugen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.28 and a 52 week high of $18.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.07. The company has a current ratio of 18.21, a quick ratio of 25.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ocugen, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ocugen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies to cure eye diseases. Its product pipeline candidates include OCU400, OCU410, OCU200, and COVAXIN. The firm’s modifier gene therapy platform is engaged in addressing retinal diseases, including retinitis pigmentosa, leber congenital amaurosis, and dry age-related macular degeneration.

