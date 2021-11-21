Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) PT Set at $64.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 price target on Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Uber Technologies to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $68.60.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $44.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.19. Uber Technologies has a 52 week low of $38.08 and a 52 week high of $64.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.02 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.90 and its 200 day moving average is $45.83.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.91). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 9.53% and a negative net margin of 15.87%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.62) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.92 per share, with a total value of $8,984,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UBER. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 312.8% in the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 12,766,046 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $571,919,000 after buying an additional 9,673,391 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 12.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,742,670 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $4,046,822,000 after buying an additional 9,134,418 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 420.4% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 10,089,220 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $451,997,000 after buying an additional 8,150,605 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 27.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,833,251 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,545,363,000 after buying an additional 6,687,109 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $286,355,000. 71.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.