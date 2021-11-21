Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $11.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Tufin Software Technologies Ltd develops security software. It provides a security policy management platform which brings automation and analytics to security and network operations. Tufin Software Technologies Ltd is based in Ramat Gan, Israel. “

Get Tufin Software Technologies alerts:

TUFN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Tufin Software Technologies from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Cowen restated a hold rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tufin Software Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.25.

Shares of TUFN opened at $9.55 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.87. The company has a market capitalization of $351.15 million, a PE ratio of -9.46 and a beta of 1.54. Tufin Software Technologies has a 52-week low of $7.50 and a 52-week high of $20.11.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $28.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.89 million. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative net margin of 35.16% and a negative return on equity of 58.19%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tufin Software Technologies will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 95.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 104,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 51,133 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 5.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,269,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,575,000 after buying an additional 68,018 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies during the second quarter worth about $208,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 61.4% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 210,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after buying an additional 80,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 8.3% during the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 355,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,238,000 after buying an additional 27,259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.05% of the company’s stock.

Tufin Software Technologies Company Profile

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of policy-centric approach to security and IT operations. It transforms enterprise security operations by helping them visualize, define and enforce a security policy across complex, heterogeneous information technology and cloud environments.

Featured Article: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tufin Software Technologies (TUFN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tufin Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tufin Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.