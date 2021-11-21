Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Trading Down 5.8%

Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) shares traded down 5.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as $20.03 and last traded at $20.08. 9,087 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 834,931 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.32.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Triumph Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Triumph Group from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.38.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.36, a P/E/G ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 3.11.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 10.99% and a negative return on equity of 2.58%. The firm had revenue of $357.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Triumph Group, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 40,056 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 5,720 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 691,142 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,875,000 after buying an additional 59,156 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Triumph Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 109,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 133,195 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after buying an additional 16,216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Group Company Profile (NYSE:TGI)

Triumph Group, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, manufacturing, repairing and overhauling of aerospace and defense systems, components and structures. It operates through the following three segments: Triumph Integrated Systems, Triumph Aerospace Structures and Triumph Product Support. The Triumph Integrated Systems segment engages in designing, development and supporting proprietary components, subsystems and systems, as well as production of complex assemblies using external designs.

