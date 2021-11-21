Trias (TRY) Price Hits $0.0003

Trias (CURRENCY:TRY) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 20th. One Trias coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Trias has a total market cap of $608,556.11 and $1.00 worth of Trias was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Trias has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000967 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.18 or 0.00047500 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.35 or 0.00221376 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00006825 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.86 or 0.00089084 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Trias (TRY) is a coin. Trias’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 coins. Trias’ official Twitter account is @triaslab . The Reddit community for Trias is /r/Trias_Lab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Trias’ official website is www.trias.one . The official message board for Trias is medium.com/@Triaslab

According to CryptoCompare, “Trias is an all-platform-supported (Server, PC, Mobile, IoT, etc.) native-application-compatible smart contract execution platform, development framework, and collaborating ecosystem. TRIAS aims to define a new-generation all-platform-supported public chain system. Trustworthy and Reliable Intelligent Autonomous Systems make people trust in machines. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trias directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trias should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Trias using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

