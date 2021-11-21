Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.16 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) will announce $1.16 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Tri Pointe Homes’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.19 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.11 billion. Tri Pointe Homes reported sales of $1.05 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes will report full year sales of $3.92 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.87 billion to $3.96 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $4.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.05 billion to $4.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Tri Pointe Homes.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The construction company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.28. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 11.41%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $947.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Tri Pointe Homes from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Tri Pointe Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 23rd. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tri Pointe Homes has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.20.

Shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock opened at $25.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.07. Tri Pointe Homes has a 12 month low of $16.59 and a 12 month high of $26.62.

In related news, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 30,787 shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total value of $742,274.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,495,925.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 22,978 shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.29, for a total value of $558,135.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 214,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,219,702.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,265 shares of company stock valued at $1,312,460 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,513,360 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $139,581,000 after purchasing an additional 693,019 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 51,548.2% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,938,781 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,933,091 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,296,267 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,117,000 after purchasing an additional 498,134 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,901,159 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,962,000 after purchasing an additional 23,198 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,878,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,262,000 after purchasing an additional 238,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

About Tri Pointe Homes

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs constructs and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona; Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington; Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

