Traeger Inc (NYSE:COOK) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Traeger Inc (NYSE:COOK) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,690,000 shares, a growth of 26.4% from the October 14th total of 2,920,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 779,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days. Approximately 7.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in Traeger during the 3rd quarter worth $516,826,000. Capital World Investors bought a new position in Traeger during the 3rd quarter worth $90,296,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Traeger during the 3rd quarter worth $28,329,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Traeger during the 3rd quarter worth $24,729,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in Traeger during the 3rd quarter worth $24,513,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE COOK traded down $0.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.62. The stock had a trading volume of 909,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 912,036. Traeger has a one year low of $14.41 and a one year high of $32.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.48.

Traeger (NYSE:COOK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.33. Traeger had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $162.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.89 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Traeger will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Traeger from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Traeger from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Traeger from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Traeger in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Traeger in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.22.

About Traeger

Traeger Inc provides wood pellet grill. The company’s pellet grills utilize wood-fired convection power, owners can grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise and barbecue meals on one cooking system. Traeger Inc is headquartered in Salt Lake City.

