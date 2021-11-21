TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Price Target Cut to $25.00

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) had its target price dropped by BTIG Research from $52.00 to $25.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. BTIG Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.00% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on TPI Composites from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on TPI Composites from $41.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Roth Capital cut TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet cut TPI Composites from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.69.

Shares of TPIC stock opened at $21.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $805.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.94 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.99 and its 200 day moving average is $39.37. TPI Composites has a twelve month low of $20.75 and a twelve month high of $81.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.82). The firm had revenue of $479.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.77 million. TPI Composites had a negative return on equity of 25.17% and a negative net margin of 3.71%. TPI Composites’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that TPI Composites will post -3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in TPI Composites in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in TPI Composites by 42.2% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in TPI Composites by 54.2% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in TPI Composites by 20.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in TPI Composites in the third quarter worth about $84,000. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TPI Composites

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US); Asia; Mexico; and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). The US segment includes the production of wind blades in Newton, Iowa plant; and manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the manufacture of wind blades in Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

