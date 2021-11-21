Topaz Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:TPZEF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Topaz Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:TPZEF) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.81.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TPZEF shares. CIBC upped their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$24.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Topaz Energy from C$24.00 to C$24.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

TPZEF remained flat at $$14.23 on Tuesday. Topaz Energy has a twelve month low of $11.29 and a twelve month high of $15.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.17.

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the segments, Royalty Assets and Infrastructure Assets. The company holds gross overriding royalty interests on approximately 3.0 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It is also involved in natural gas processing activities.

