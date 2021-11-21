Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $23.390-$23.390 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $17.29 billion-$17.29 billion.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TOELY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tokyo Electron from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Mizuho downgraded Tokyo Electron from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Shares of TOELY traded up $4.19 on Friday, hitting $137.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,640. The company has a market capitalization of $86.53 billion, a PE ratio of 32.07 and a beta of 1.08. Tokyo Electron has a fifty-two week low of $77.57 and a fifty-two week high of $138.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $117.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.94.

About Tokyo Electron

Tokyo Electron Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of semiconductor production equipment and industrial electronics products for flat panel display manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Production Equipment (SPE), Flat Panel Display (FPD) Production Equipment and Others.

