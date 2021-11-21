Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $23.390-$23.390 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $17.29 billion-$17.29 billion.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TOELY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tokyo Electron from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Mizuho downgraded Tokyo Electron from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Shares of TOELY traded up $4.19 on Friday, hitting $137.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,640. The company has a market capitalization of $86.53 billion, a PE ratio of 32.07 and a beta of 1.08. Tokyo Electron has a fifty-two week low of $77.57 and a fifty-two week high of $138.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $117.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.94.

Tokyo Electron Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of semiconductor production equipment and industrial electronics products for flat panel display manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Production Equipment (SPE), Flat Panel Display (FPD) Production Equipment and Others.

