tinyBuild (LON:TBLD) Shares Down 2.1%

tinyBuild, Inc (LON:TBLD)’s share price dropped 2.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 200.50 ($2.62) and last traded at GBX 205 ($2.68). Approximately 30,073 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 252,923 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 209.50 ($2.74).

A number of brokerages recently commented on TBLD. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of tinyBuild in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of tinyBuild from GBX 295 ($3.85) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th.

Get tinyBuild alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 13.47, a quick ratio of 13.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of £415.14 million and a PE ratio of 146.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 235.41.

tinyBuild, LLC engages in the development of video games. It offers games for desktop, iOS, Android, MAC, Xbox, PS4, 3DS, VR, and Linux. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Bellevue, Washington.

Read More: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for tinyBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for tinyBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.