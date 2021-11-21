Timothy Shawn Mckay Sells 45,000 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Stock

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) Senior Officer Timothy Shawn Mckay sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$53.06, for a total value of C$2,387,695.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,175,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$62,395,152.69.

CNQ stock opened at C$51.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$49.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$44.79. The company has a market cap of C$60.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a twelve month low of C$27.63 and a twelve month high of C$55.19.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CNQ shares. ATB Capital restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$39.50 target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. UBS Group raised their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$61.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities raised their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$58.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$54.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$62.69.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

