Tile Shop (OTCMKTS:TTSH) Now Covered by Lake Street Capital

Research analysts at Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Tile Shop (OTCMKTS:TTSH) in a note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 55.64% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Tile Shop from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

Shares of TTSH opened at $7.71 on Friday. Tile Shop has a 12-month low of $4.02 and a 12-month high of $8.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $400.68 million, a P/E ratio of 27.54 and a beta of 1.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TTSH. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Tile Shop during the second quarter worth about $676,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in Tile Shop during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Tile Shop during the second quarter worth about $81,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Tile Shop during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tile Shop during the second quarter worth about $172,000. 29.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tile Shop

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in retailing of natural stone and man-made tiles. The company was founded by Robert A. Rucker on June 27, 2012 and is headquartered in Plymouth, MN.

