Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) Sees Large Volume Increase

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 29,526 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 183,288 shares.The stock last traded at $37.60 and had previously closed at $37.98.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on THRY shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Thryv from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Thryv from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Thryv from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Thryv has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.59.
The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion and a PE ratio of 5.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.78 and its 200 day moving average is $30.80.
In other news, Director Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.54, for a total value of $5,191,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Amer Akhtar purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.74 per share, for a total transaction of $29,740.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,451,509 shares of company stock worth $45,025,826. 59.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Thryv by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Thryv by 184.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Thryv by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Thryv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Thryv by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 63,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.42% of the company’s stock.
Thryv Company Profile (NASDAQ:THRY)
Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs) in the United States. The company operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The SaaS segment provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform, which is integrated with Google; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.
