Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) Sees Large Volume Increase

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 29,526 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 183,288 shares.The stock last traded at $37.60 and had previously closed at $37.98.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on THRY shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Thryv from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Thryv from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Thryv from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Thryv has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.59.

Get Thryv alerts:

The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion and a PE ratio of 5.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.78 and its 200 day moving average is $30.80.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.19. On average, analysts anticipate that Thryv Holdings, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.54, for a total value of $5,191,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Amer Akhtar purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.74 per share, for a total transaction of $29,740.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,451,509 shares of company stock worth $45,025,826. 59.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Thryv by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Thryv by 184.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Thryv by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Thryv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Thryv by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 63,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

Thryv Company Profile (NASDAQ:THRY)

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs) in the United States. The company operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The SaaS segment provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform, which is integrated with Google; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.

See Also: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Thryv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thryv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.