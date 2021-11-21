Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its position in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK) by 72.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160,642 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.43% of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF worth $2,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 41.8% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,590,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,795,000 after purchasing an additional 764,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 38.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 793,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,255,000 after purchasing an additional 219,362 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 233.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 96,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,155,000 after purchasing an additional 67,432 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 38.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 160,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,920,000 after purchasing an additional 44,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 706.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 42,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 37,389 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF stock opened at $47.51 on Friday. iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $33.50 and a 12 month high of $49.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.94.

