Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Trims Holdings in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its position in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,153 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Fabrinet were worth $2,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Fabrinet by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,049,003 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $388,177,000 after acquiring an additional 30,036 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in Fabrinet by 3.5% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,250,526 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $311,628,000 after acquiring an additional 110,993 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Fabrinet by 2.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,173,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,482,000 after acquiring an additional 26,921 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Fabrinet by 8.9% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,027,809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,536,000 after acquiring an additional 84,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Fabrinet by 18.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 828,912 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,467,000 after acquiring an additional 129,374 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Seamus Grady sold 18,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.66, for a total value of $1,936,475.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 89,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,217,122.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Harpal Gill sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.09, for a total value of $118,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,577 shares of company stock worth $5,668,184 in the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FN. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Fabrinet from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Fabrinet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Fabrinet from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.67.

Shares of NYSE:FN opened at $115.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $106.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 27.07 and a beta of 0.91. Fabrinet has a 1 year low of $67.74 and a 1 year high of $122.53.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $543.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.60 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Fabrinet will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

