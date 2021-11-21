Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 933 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,630 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 933 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Autodesk were worth $2,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADSK. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Autodesk in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Autodesk by 2,113.1% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,896 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,514,000 after acquiring an additional 18,997 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Autodesk in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,832,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Autodesk in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,133,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Autodesk by 58.4% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 98,831 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,391,000 after acquiring an additional 36,454 shares during the last quarter. 86.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total value of $75,052.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 23,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.44, for a total transaction of $7,556,996.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,220 shares of company stock valued at $9,941,402 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk stock opened at $322.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.91 billion, a PE ratio of 54.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $300.61 and its 200-day moving average is $298.80. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $251.60 and a fifty-two week high of $344.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. Autodesk had a net margin of 32.54% and a return on equity of 69.10%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

ADSK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $450.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Autodesk from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $363.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Autodesk has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $346.17.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

