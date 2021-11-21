Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 11,223 Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,223 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $2,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KIM. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 128.5% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 182.6% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 330.2% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the second quarter valued at approximately $172,000. 69.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KIM. Barclays began coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Capital One Financial raised shares of Kimco Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kimco Realty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.04.

KIM stock opened at $23.87 on Friday. Kimco Realty Corp has a one year low of $14.03 and a one year high of $24.95. The stock has a market cap of $14.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.70.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.61. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 79.68% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The business had revenue of $368.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.60%.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

