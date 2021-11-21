Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Makes New $2.96 Million Investment in Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 56,345 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,964,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WB. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in Weibo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $272,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Weibo by 15,860.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,459 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 8,406 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Weibo by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 57,682 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,899,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Weibo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $638,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Weibo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.63% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ WB opened at $41.97 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.73. Weibo Co. has a 12-month low of $37.30 and a 12-month high of $64.70. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.36, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.04.
Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Weibo from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of Weibo from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Weibo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Weibo from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.50.
Weibo Profile
Weibo Corp. engages in the creation, distribution, and discovery of Chinese-language content. It operates through the Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services segments. Its products and services include Self-Expression, such as Feed, Individual page, and Enterprise page; Social Products, such as Follow, Repost, Comment, Favorite, like, Mention, Messenger, and Group Chat; Discovery Products, such as Information Feed, Search, Object Page, Trends, and Discovery Channel; Notifications; Weibo Games; VIP Membership; and Weibo Apps.
