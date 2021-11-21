Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Makes New $2.96 Million Investment in Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 56,345 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,964,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WB. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in Weibo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $272,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Weibo by 15,860.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,459 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 8,406 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Weibo by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 57,682 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,899,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Weibo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $638,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Weibo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Weibo alerts:

NASDAQ WB opened at $41.97 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.73. Weibo Co. has a 12-month low of $37.30 and a 12-month high of $64.70. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.36, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.04.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The information services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. Weibo had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 11.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Weibo Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Weibo from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of Weibo from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Weibo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Weibo from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.50.

Weibo Profile

Weibo Corp. engages in the creation, distribution, and discovery of Chinese-language content. It operates through the Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services segments. Its products and services include Self-Expression, such as Feed, Individual page, and Enterprise page; Social Products, such as Follow, Repost, Comment, Favorite, like, Mention, Messenger, and Group Chat; Discovery Products, such as Information Feed, Search, Object Page, Trends, and Discovery Channel; Notifications; Weibo Games; VIP Membership; and Weibo Apps.

Read More: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB).

Receive News & Ratings for Weibo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weibo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.