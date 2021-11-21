Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $3.11 Million Position in Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its position in Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 178,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,528 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Horizon Bancorp were worth $3,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Horizon Bancorp by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 162,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Horizon Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Horizon Bancorp by 102.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Horizon Bancorp by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 113,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Horizon Bancorp by 6,433.3% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the period. 53.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James upgraded Horizon Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th.

In related news, EVP Kathie A. Deruiter sold 4,818 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total value of $97,419.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 3.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Horizon Bancorp stock opened at $20.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $880.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.25. Horizon Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.06 and a 52-week high of $20.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.08. Horizon Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 33.17%. The company had revenue of $62.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.43 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Horizon Bancorp, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from Horizon Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.30%.

About Horizon Bancorp

Horizon Bancorp, Inc (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers personal banking, business banking, investment and trust, and mortgage services. The company was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Michigan City, IN.

