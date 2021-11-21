Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires Shares of 17,171 Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 17,171 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,036,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,220,167,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,044,964,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter valued at $800,752,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter valued at $341,420,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter valued at $340,588,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Axon Enterprise news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 7,237 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total transaction of $1,303,745.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 200 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $36,008.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 594,445 shares of company stock worth $109,519,770 over the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Axon Enterprise stock opened at $181.94 on Friday. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.57 and a 52-week high of $212.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -454.84 and a beta of 0.40.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.91. Axon Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 2.37%. The business had revenue of $231.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AXON. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Axon Enterprise from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Craig Hallum upgraded Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Axon Enterprise from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axon Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.43.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

