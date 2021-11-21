ThreeFold (TFT) Reaches Market Cap of $3.97 Million

ThreeFold (CURRENCY:TFT) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 21st. In the last week, ThreeFold has traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar. One ThreeFold coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0490 or 0.00000083 BTC on major exchanges. ThreeFold has a total market capitalization of $3.97 million and approximately $56,251.00 worth of ThreeFold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001694 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001817 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.63 or 0.00070409 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $139.22 or 0.00235466 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.17 or 0.00073007 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003100 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.63 or 0.00077177 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000579 BTC.

ThreeFold Coin Profile

TFT uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. ThreeFold’s total supply is 476,220,974 coins and its circulating supply is 81,181,457 coins. ThreeFold’s official message board is forum.threefold.io . The official website for ThreeFold is threefold.io . ThreeFold’s official Twitter account is @threefold_io . The Reddit community for ThreeFold is /r/threefold/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “

Founded in 2016, ThreeFold is a fully comprehensive peer-to-peer Internet and Cloud stack that enables universal access to a smart contract based infrastructure. ThreeFold allows any digital workload including blockchains, IoT networks, oracles, decentralized organizations and applications, to be hosted natively on their tamper-proof and ultra-efficient decentralised infrastructure.

TFT is a utility token that was designed to ensure anyone can participate in exchanging Internet and Cloud resources in the network without intermediaries. It incentivises node operators with monthly income and is used by developers to build and run workloads. Learn more about ThreeFold on their [website](https://threefold.io/).

What makes ThreeFold Unique?

ThreeFold is the first blockchain-enabled infrastructure to start from scratch on the Linux Kernel. Their state-of-the-art technology enables quantum security and up to 10x energy savings for storage workloads.

With solutions highlighted by a quantum-safe storage system, a next-generation docker container environment and a secure peer-to-peer network, what they created is the most comprehensive, secure and decentralized Internet and cloud infrastructure in the world.

“

ThreeFold Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThreeFold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ThreeFold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ThreeFold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

