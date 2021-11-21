Threadgill Financial LLC Makes New $947,000 Investment in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Threadgill Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,669 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $947,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Level Four Financial LLC increased its position in Apple by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Level Four Financial LLC now owns 94,187 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $13,327,000 after purchasing an additional 18,276 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc. increased its position in Apple by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 7,697 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC increased its position in Apple by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 148,583 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $21,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 39,216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,549,000 after acquiring an additional 4,613 shares during the period. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 138,507 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $19,599,000 after acquiring an additional 3,757 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $160.55 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.59 and a fifty-two week high of $161.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $147.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24. The business had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.94 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.66%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Loop Capital upped their price target on Apple from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Apple from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Apple from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Apple in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Apple from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.56.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total value of $354,577,255.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,859,787 shares of company stock valued at $422,399,538. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

